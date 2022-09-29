DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

DCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3,382.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,730,000 after buying an additional 309,028 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 78,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

