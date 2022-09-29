De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.26

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.26 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.03). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 169,067 shares changing hands.

De La Rue Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £167.88 million and a PE ratio of 859.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01.

Get De La Rue alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Clive Vacher bought 22,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £20,080.18 ($24,263.15). In other De La Rue news, insider Clive Vacher acquired 22,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £20,080.18 ($24,263.15). Also, insider Ruth Euling sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total value of £9,943.20 ($12,014.50).

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.