DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,448 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.5 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Shares of XRAY opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

