Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $40.60. Approximately 3,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.
Developed International Equity Select ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Developed International Equity Select ETF (RNDM)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.