Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DBD. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

DBD opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 225,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after buying an additional 381,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.