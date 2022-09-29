Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Shares Down 2.3%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Direxion World Without Waste ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

