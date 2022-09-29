Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Shares Down 2.3%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Direxion World Without Waste ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion World Without Waste ETF (WWOW)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.