Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

DLTR stock opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.96 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

