dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of dormakaba from CHF 677 to CHF 590 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of DRRKF opened at $467.00 on Thursday. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $467.00 and a twelve month high of $467.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.33.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

