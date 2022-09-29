DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:DV opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.77. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $89,602,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,899,416 shares of company stock worth $177,791,948 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,768,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.