Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $106,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

