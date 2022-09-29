Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 161,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

