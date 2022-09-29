Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Realty

Duke Realty Stock Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,173,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after buying an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Realty by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,824,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,393,000 after buying an additional 1,887,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 214.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,682,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,126,000 after buying an additional 5,238,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $446,572,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Duke Realty has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

