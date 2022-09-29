E.B. Tucker Buys 12,500 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Rating) Director E.B. Tucker purchased 12,500 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.85 per share, with a total value of C$60,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,425,000.

E.B. Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 23rd, E.B. Tucker acquired 14 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$64.65.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

MTA stock opened at C$5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$230.19 million and a PE ratio of -14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.84. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.72 and a 1 year high of C$10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

