Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.94

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.94 and traded as low as $35.61. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 1,634 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.55.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 11.76%.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.
