East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ERES stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

