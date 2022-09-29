East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Shares Down 0.7%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.50 and last traded at 1.50. Approximately 94,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 22,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on East Side Games Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.46.

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

