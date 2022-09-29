EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Position Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of EGP opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.78 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.60%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

