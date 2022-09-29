Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.25

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as high as $8.18. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 107,603 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 million, a P/E ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 68.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 68,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

