Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.25

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as high as $8.18. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 107,603 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Edap Tms Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 million, a P/E ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.
Institutional Trading of Edap Tms
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
Read More
