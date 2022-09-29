Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 21,177 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 21,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $61,201.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,249,095 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,884.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 46,598 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $140,725.96.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,386 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $64,623.62.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,030 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,391.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,300 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $7,015.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,054 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $2,814.18.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $117.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.67.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. SG3 Management LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.