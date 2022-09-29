Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on SIGA Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SIGA Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Mestemacher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Featured Articles

