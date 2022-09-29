EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,870.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,611 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

