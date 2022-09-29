Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at $12,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at $689,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Embraer by 106.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 483,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Embraer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,382,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

