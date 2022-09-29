Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $40.18. 533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91.

