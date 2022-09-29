Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $40.18. 533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.
Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (RNEM)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.