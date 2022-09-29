EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) fell 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $636.55 and last traded at $636.55. 91 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $712.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cheuvreux raised EMS-CHEMIE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $753.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $827.77.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

