Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.
NYSE:DAVA opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. Endava has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.22.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
