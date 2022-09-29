Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. Endava has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Endava by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

