Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99. Endava has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Endava by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Endava by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,113,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 423,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,094 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

