Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $78.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. Endava has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 23.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

