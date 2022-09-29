Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Up 1.9 %

ETR stock opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

