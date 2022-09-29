Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

