EQB (TSE:EQB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.49

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.49 and traded as low as C$46.01. EQB shares last traded at C$47.01, with a volume of 35,547 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.50.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.49.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQB Inc. will post 9.8800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.