Equitable Trust Co. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.98 and its 200-day moving average is $188.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

