Equitable Trust Co. Invests $223,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.45 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.