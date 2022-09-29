Equitable Trust Co. Invests $226,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Edison International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Edison International Trading Down 0.1 %

Edison International stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.