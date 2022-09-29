Equitable Trust Co. Invests $232,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Azenta Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Azenta

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.