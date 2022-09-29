Equitable Trust Co. Invests $235,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

