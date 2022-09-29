Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $289.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.69. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $281.42 and a twelve month high of $531.80.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

