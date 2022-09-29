Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $316.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

