Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.11). The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after buying an additional 531,471 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,850 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,942 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,820 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

