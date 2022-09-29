Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Landstar System, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a report released on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $11.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.75. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $11.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Landstar System Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average is $149.68.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 124.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

