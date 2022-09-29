Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETRN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

