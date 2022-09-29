Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.59 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after buying an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after buying an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

