ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 715.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 243.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HACK opened at $44.33 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86.

