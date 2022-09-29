Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.19

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.19 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.07 ($0.06). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 7,367,079 shares changing hands.
Eurasia Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £149.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 32.98 and a current ratio of 33.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.19.
Eurasia Mining Company Profile
Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.
