Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Euroseas Stock Performance
Euroseas stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. Euroseas has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Euroseas Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
