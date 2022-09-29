Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Euroseas stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. Euroseas has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

