Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $1.90. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands.

ETCMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective for the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

