Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 154,182 shares.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

