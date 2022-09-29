Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,056,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Exagen by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 990,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 168,729 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Exagen has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 85.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

