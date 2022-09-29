Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.67.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

