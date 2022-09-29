Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Expion360 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Expion360 Stock Performance

Shares of XPON stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03. Expion360 has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.